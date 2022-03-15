WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $391.43 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001340 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $391.43 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

