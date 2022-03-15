Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Whiteheart coin can now be purchased for $261.04 or 0.00660850 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $2.32 million and $50,782.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.47 or 0.06618822 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.47 or 1.00187096 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00040326 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.