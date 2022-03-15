Widercoin Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (WDR)

Widercoin (WDR) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Widercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Widercoin has a total market capitalization of $14,398.15 and $1,223.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Widercoin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Widercoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.38 or 0.06658519 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.50 or 0.99948494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040368 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Widercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Widercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.