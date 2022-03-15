William B. Shepro Purchases 5,000 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $49,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. 1,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,231. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

