Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.33 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $19.74 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.27 or 0.00021102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,388,341 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

