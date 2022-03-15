Wings Trading Down 5.3% This Week (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wings Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

