WINk (WIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $403.24 Million

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008398 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002344 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.80 or 0.00338359 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.