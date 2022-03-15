WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83. Approximately 688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $778,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

