WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. 627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.33.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (NYSEARCA:WDNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
