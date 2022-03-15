WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Shares Down 5%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) shares were down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.33 and last traded at $33.58. Approximately 335,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 657,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.90.

