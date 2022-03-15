Wolf Group Capital Advisors Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 199.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 57,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 86,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.68 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.