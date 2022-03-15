WOO Network Market Capitalization Tops $412.02 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $412.02 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00033660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00104579 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,989,743,330 coins and its circulating supply is 954,521,830 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

