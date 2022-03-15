Woodcoin Price Down 47.9% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $202.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,490.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.96 or 0.06644523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.09 or 0.00271180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00014913 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.98 or 0.00734305 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.18 or 0.00463866 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00348695 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

