Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $127 million-$128 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.72 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.800-$-0.760 EPS.

WK stock opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.67.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $411,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 148.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

