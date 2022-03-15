Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.800-$-0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $532 million-$534 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.41 million.Workiva also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.160-$-0.140 EPS.

NYSE WK opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.04. Workiva has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

