World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Trading Down 5.1%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $24.94. 8,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 423,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INT. StockNews.com cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.03.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after buying an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 811,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 358,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,015,000 after buying an additional 38,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 141,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 187,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

