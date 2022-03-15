Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $238.91 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $458,943.15 and $1,934.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $238.91 or 0.00616936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

