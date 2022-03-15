Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.1%

Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.94 and last traded at $101.81. Approximately 28,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 27,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 377.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wt U.S. Ai Enhanced Value Fund by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

