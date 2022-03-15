X-CASH (XCASH) Price Tops $0.0000

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.38 million and $119,253.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001600 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.