X-Coin (XCO) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

X-Coin (XCO) traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. X-Coin has a market capitalization of $14,722.98 and approximately $21.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, X-Coin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get X-Coin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About X-Coin

X-Coin (CRYPTO:XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info . X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews

According to CryptoCompare, “XCO is an ultra hybrid crypto currencies that was compiled from best altcoins, and bitcoin, allowing the ultra fast transactions to anyone anywhere in the world. Allowing you full control over your own balances.X-Coin info: Ticker: XCORelease Date: February 27, 2015Release Location: Bitcointalk.org Release Type: Public, Zero Premine, No IPO, No ICO offeringsReleased as Sha256d POW at block 1Changed to POS on March 15th, 2015 at block 30001New Block Time: Instant, every transaction creates a new block.Minimum transaction fee: 0.01 XCO – TX Fees are paid to staking blocks.Transactions require 10 confirmations to matureP2P port: 14641RPC port: 14642 X-Coin POS Stage Specs: Minimum staking amount: 1000 XCOMinimum Time to begin Stake: 8 HoursMaximum Time to end of Stake: 24 HoursStaking Rewards: Amount Range from .01 to 50 XCO based on staked amountMax Mined: 50.00 XCO based on optimal block size of: 12500.01 XCOStaked Blocks Maturity Rate: 110 Confirmations to matureDecreasing Inflation Rate: 90% inflation year one, Then will decrease 12.5% each year (Example 77.5% year two, 65% year three, 52.5 % year four) “

Buying and Selling X-Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.