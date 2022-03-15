X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI) Shares Down 3.1%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NYSEARCA:USOI – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.40. 1,635,905 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,078,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.