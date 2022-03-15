X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Down 1%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $47.17. Approximately 301,170 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 239,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

