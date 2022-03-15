X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Shares Up 2.2%

Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.54 and last traded at $38.45. Approximately 248,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 326,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

