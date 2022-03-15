Xend Finance (XEND) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $230,525.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00045230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.80 or 0.06633438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,440.33 or 1.00208918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040139 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

