XMON (XMON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.93 Million

XMON (XMON) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,787.88 or 0.49852712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $29.58 million and $1.93 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.83 or 0.06683424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.37 or 0.99853079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

