Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $34.51

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.51 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 789065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.12.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,220,449.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $246,059.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 138,047 shares of company stock worth $6,772,163 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,740,000. Foundry Group LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,923,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,657,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xometry by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,887,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 753,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Xometry by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,648,000 after acquiring an additional 675,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.