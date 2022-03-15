XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $19.75

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $18.80. XPeng shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 202,773 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.

Get XPeng alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -25.76 and a beta of 6.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter worth $241,853,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XPeng by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,021,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,129 shares in the last quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $84,549,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in XPeng by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,504 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.