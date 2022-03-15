XSGD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $180.26 million and $1.45 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 250,238,191 coins and its circulating supply is 244,738,037 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

