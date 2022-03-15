xSigma (SIG) Price Reaches $0.0397 on Major Exchanges

xSigma (SIG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. xSigma has a total market capitalization of $401,323.39 and approximately $259.00 worth of xSigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xSigma has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One xSigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0397 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00034240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00104312 BTC.

xSigma Coin Profile

SIG is a coin. xSigma’s total supply is 14,675,988 coins and its circulating supply is 10,104,061 coins. xSigma’s official Twitter account is @xSigma5

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

