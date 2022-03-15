Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

