Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,250,398 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,444,000 after acquiring an additional 408,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 1.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $720,404,000 after acquiring an additional 113,322 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after acquiring an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,086,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yandex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,772,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Yandex (Get Rating)
Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.
