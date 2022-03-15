Ycash Price Reaches $0.16 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $2.04 million and $26,313.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.39 or 0.00358355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00073336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00093435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003477 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004799 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,376,838 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

