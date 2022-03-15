Yellow Road Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,042.55 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $211,042.55 and $4,531.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,625.75 or 0.06649054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,517.43 or 1.00067860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040118 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

