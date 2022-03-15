YF Link (YFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

YF Link (YFL) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, YF Link has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market cap of $3.29 million and approximately $468,075.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $63.94 or 0.00163100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00034063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00104645 BTC.

YF Link Coin Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

