Yield Guild Games (YGG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $20.26 Million

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $270.71 million and $20.26 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $2.41 or 0.00006162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

