yieldwatch (WATCH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,813.00

yieldwatch (WATCH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $1.56 million and $42,813.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,614.98 or 0.06693933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,198.22 or 1.00341291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00040199 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,850,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

