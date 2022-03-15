Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 196,341 shares.The stock last traded at $6.20 and had previously closed at $6.12.

DAO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $768.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20.

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Youdao by 67.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Youdao by 22.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Youdao in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

