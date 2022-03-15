YVS.Finance Trading Down 10.8% This Week (YVS)

YVS.Finance (YVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, YVS.Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $115,481.15 and approximately $33,872.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0900 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00045116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06633752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,241.15 or 1.00166887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00040852 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,283,339 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

