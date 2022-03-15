Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.15. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $124.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

EFSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.06. 116,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

