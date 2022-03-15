Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Post -$0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.49). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.37). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gamida Cell.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMDA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

Shares of GMDA stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $197.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

