Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $973.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $973.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $897.70 million to $1.02 billion. Terex reported sales of $864.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $35.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

