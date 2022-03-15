Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $193.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) will announce $193.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $182.42 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $162.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year sales of $745.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.87 million to $748.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $778.17 million, with estimates ranging from $748.31 million to $813.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,410,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Aspen Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.14. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

