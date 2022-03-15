Zacks: Analysts Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.87 Million

Analysts expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) to post sales of $16.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.50 million to $18.23 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $52.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.40 million to $54.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.92 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $63.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDAP. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 192,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 179,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 91,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Edap Tms by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

EDAP stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edap Tms Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

