Zacks: Analysts Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $158.76 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 901.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,380,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,640,000 after buying an additional 406,553 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,484,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $10,645,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. 4,405,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,392. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $967.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

