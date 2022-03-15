Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZNGet Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.18). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hyzon Motors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyzon Motors stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,616. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.62. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

