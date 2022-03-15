Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) will report earnings per share of $1.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.98. Canadian Natural Resources reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $7.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Natural Resources.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About Canadian Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.