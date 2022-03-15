Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) to announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Capri.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.21. Capri has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.