Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) will post $420.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $420.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.21 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $79.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $95.84.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

