Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CULP. StockNews.com began coverage on Culp in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $96.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

About Culp (Get Rating)

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.