Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $845.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to report sales of $845.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $806.49 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $493.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $46.95 and a one year high of $83.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $68.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.