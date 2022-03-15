Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFSTGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFSTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $439.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

