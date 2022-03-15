Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. Southern First Bancshares reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 38.33%.
SFST stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a market cap of $439.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.39.
About Southern First Bancshares (Get Rating)
Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.